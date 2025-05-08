EC interacts with BJP leaders as part of outreach to understand concerns of parties

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday interacted with top BJP leaders including party president J P Nadda as part of its outreach to understand the concerns of political parties on various electoral issues.

Besides Nadda, party leader Bhupender Yadav, Om Pathank and Arun Singh also met CEC Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

While Bahujan Samaj Party was the first of the national parties to meet the EC earlier this week, BJP is the second.

The EC will be inviting various national and state parties for interaction to get a better understanding of their concerns and suggestions.

This initiative aligns with the Commission's broader vision of further strengthening the electoral process in accordance with the existing legal framework with all stakeholders, the EC said.

Earlier, a total of 4,719 all-party meetings have been conducted, including 40 meetings by state chief electoral officers, 800 by district election officers, and 3,879 by electoral registration officers engaging over 28,000 representatives of various political parties. PTI NAB ZMN