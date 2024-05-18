EC issues notices to West Bengal BJP chief over advertisements 'targeting' TMC

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) issued two separate show-cause notices to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday for his party allegedly issuing advertisements targeting the state's ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Advertisment

The poll panel has sought Majumdar's explanation on why two advertisements of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not be treated as violative of the Model Code of Conduct, which is in force for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, and its advisory to political parties.

The BJP leader has been asked to respond by 5 pm on May 21.

According to an English transcript provided in the notices, one advertisement is titled "Trinamool is root cause of corruption" while the other is titled "Anti-Sanatan Trinamool".

Advertisment

The first one alleged that West Bengal has become a cradle of corruption due to the state government.

The other one, besides raising other issues, alleged that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is considered "unholy" in "this state".

The TMC had approached the EC against the advertisements, dubbing those as "misleading".

While issuing the notices, the poll watchdog reminded Majumdar about the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct, which deals with criticism based on unverified allegations, and its recent advisory to political parties that says unverified and misleading advertisements should not be published in the media. PTI NAB RC