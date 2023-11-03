EC issues notification for Nov 30 Telangana assembly polls

Hyderabad, Nov 3 (PTI) The Election Commission of India on Friday issued notification for Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30 and was published in Telangana Gazette.

According to the notification, the nomination filing process for the polls would begin today and they would be accepted from 11 AM to 3 PM on working days till November 10.

The nominations filed by the candidates would be scrutinised on November 13 and the last date for withdrawal is November 15, according to the schedule of election.

Only three vehicles are allowed in the candidate's convoy within the periphery of 100 meters to the Returning Officer’s office at the time of filing nomination, while only five persons including the contesting candidate are allowed inside the RO’s room.

Along with nomination, the candidate has to file an affidavit in Form-26 declaring information about his or her criminal antecedents, assets, liabilities and education qualifications.

The polling will be held on November 30 from 5 AM to 5 PM, barring some places where it ends at 4 PM.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. PTI GDK KH