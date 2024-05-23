EC issues warning to Channi for calling Poonch terror attack 'poll stunt'

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) The Election Commission has issued a strict warning to Congress candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi for violating the Model Code of Conduct, an official said.

Former Punjab chief minister Channi had called the Poonch terror attack, in which an IAF soldier was killed and four others were injured, a "poll stunt" meant to make the BJP win the Lok Sabha elections.

A spokesperson from the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab said Channi was asked to provide an explanation by the district election officer-cum-deputy commissioner of Jalandhar.

The EC has advised and warned Channi against repeating such violations in the future and emphasised the importance of adhering to the MCC guidelines in letter and spirit, the spokesperson said.

The commission found his response "unsatisfactory", deeming it a violation of the MCC clause which provides - "Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work... Criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided." One soldier was killed and four others were injured as terrorists ambushed an IAF convoy in the Poonch district on May 4.

Replying to a question on the attack, Channi had said, "Yeh stuntbaazi ho rahi hai, hamle nahi ho rahe (These are all stunts, not attacks). Whenever elections are near, such stunts are performed to make the BJP win."