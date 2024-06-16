EC lacks courage to show counting day CCTV footage of Mumbai North West seat: Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai, Jun 16 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday said the Election Commission of India lacks courage to release the CCTV footage related to Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat with regard to allegations that the winning candidate's kin used a mobile phone in the counting centre on June 4.
A media report said Mangesh Pandilkar, brother in law of Ravindra Waikar, who won from seat by just 48 votes, had used a mobile phone to "unlock" an EVM when the votes were being counted, allegations which returning officer Vandana Suryavanshi and Mumbai police rubbished during the day.
Pandilkar and a polling official Dinesh Gurav have been booked by Vanrai police under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for flouting the EC ban on mobile phones inside counting centres.
"We have always had suspicions about this regime tampering with EVMs. Even Elon Musk has expressed his views, claiming everything can be hacked. Despite several requests, the Election Commission does not have the courage to release the CCTV footage of the counting day that would support our claims," Thackeray claimed.
"Once a fraudster always a fraudster," he said referring to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.
Expressing concern over alleged lack of transparency in the functioning of the ECI, Thackeray claimed the BJP would have won just 40 Lok Sabha seats and not 240 if polling was held using ballot papers instead of EVMs.
Addressing a press conference, returning officer Suryavanshi said CCTV footage can only be released on the orders of a competent court. PTI ND BNM