EC launches capacity building programme for poll officials

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Election Commission on Wednesday launched a capacity-building training programme for electoral registration officers (EROs) and booth-level officers (BLOs) from Bihar, and EROs and BLO supervisors from Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh here.

The training programme is part of Election Commission's ongoing preparations for the upcoming assembly polls in Bihar and other states.

As many as 369 grassroots election officials are taking part in the mixed-batch training programme.

In his inaugural address CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the BLOs and EROs along with the booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties are responsible for ensuring correct and updated electoral rolls and they are to function strictly as per laws and rules.

Earlier this month, around 280 BLAs from Bihar of 10 recognised political parties were also trained.

The training is designed to enhance participants’ practical understanding especially in the areas of voter registration, form handling, and field-level implementation of electoral procedures. The officials will also be provided technical demonstrations and training of EVMs and VVPATs.

The participants were also familiarised with the provisions of first and second appeals against the final electoral rolls as published with the district collector under section 24(a) of RP Act 1950 and Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the State/UT under section 24(b), respectively.

No appeals were filed from Bihar, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi after the completion of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) exercise earlier this year.

The curriculum includes interactive sessions, role plays simulating house-to-house surveys, case studies, and hands-on exercises for filling Forms 6, 6A, 7, and 8.

Additionally, participants will receive practical training on the Voter Helpline App and the BLO App.

Sessions are being conducted by experienced national level master trainers and expert resource persons from the IT and EVM Divisions of the Commission.

The sessions are interactive and will address common field-level errors and how to avoid them, the poll authority said.