EC lays down procedure to act against BLOs not following instructions wilfully

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Against the backdrop of certain booth-level officers (BLOs) indulging in wilful acts compromising the integrity of the voters' list, the Election Commission on Friday laid down a procedure to take disciplinary action against errant officials.

BLOs are grassroots-level officials of the election machinery who maintain and update the voters' list at the booth level. Every booth has 970 voters or 300 houses on average.

In a communication to its state chief electoral officers, the poll authority said it has considered cases involving dereliction of duty, negligence, misconduct, willful non-compliance with the poll panel's instructions, violation of the provisions of election laws and rules and act or omission adversely affecting the accuracy, integrity or credibility of the electoral roll by a BLO while discharging official duties.

While laying down the procedure, the EC said the district election officer (DEO) will place the BLO under suspension and make a recommendation to the disciplinary authority concerned for initiating departmental proceedings for insubordination or dereliction of duty.

Such a recommendation will be promptly acted upon by the disciplinary authority concerned, and action taken will be communicated within six months.

In case of criminal misconduct, the DEO may promptly get an FIR registered against the erring BLO with the approval of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) as required under Section 32 of the RP Act, 1950.

The CEO of a state or Union Territory shall also be competent to decide and take action, either suo motu or on the basis of a report received from the DEO, against a BLO.

The action so decided by the CEO will be executed through the DEO concerned. The conclusion of disciplinary proceedings in such cases will not be affected without the prior concurrence of the CEO.

Action taken in the matter will also be intimated to the Election Commission, it underlined.