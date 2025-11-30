EC likely to hold special SIR camps for sex workers in Kolkata's red-light districts on Dec 2, 3

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) The Election Commission is likely to hold special camps in red-light districts in Kolkata on December 2 and 3 to address difficulties faced by sex workers during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an official said.

The decision came amid rising concerns in the city's red-light districts over difficulties in completing SIR enumeration forms.

The initial phase of the SIR will continue until December 4, with the draft voter list scheduled for publication on December 9.

"Despite this timeline, the commission has decided to organise the camps before the preliminary phase ends," the official said.

On November 21, three organisations working with sex workers -- Society of Human Development and Social Action, Usha Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited and Amra Padatik -- emailed the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) outlining widespread problems with enumeration.

"Their concerns prompted CEO Manoj Agarwal to promise special hearing facilities in red-light districts, including Sonagachi. The CEO also indicated he might personally attend one of the camps," the official told PTI.

"The CEO instructed district election officers and electoral registration officers to deploy officials to assist sex workers in the red-light areas," he said.

Amra Padatik advocacy officer Mahasweta Mukherjee said sex workers were struggling with filling forms.

"We have requested the office of the CEO to conduct similar camps in red-light areas across West Bengal," she said.

The official said the demand to conduct similar camps across the state is being looked into.

Mukherjee visited the CEO's office on Saturday to submit a formal letter detailing issues in Sonagachhi, Sethbagan, Rambagan, Jorabagan, Kidderpore, Kalighat, and Bowbazar.

"The organisations requested a camp on December 2, citing specific assembly constituencies and part numbers," he said.

In its reply, the CEO's office said officials would be sent to the listed areas on December 2 and 3 to resolve enumeration-related problems on the spot.

Satabdi Saha, secretary of Amra Padatik, said many sex workers had fled the areas out of fear of filling the forms, adding that the commission's assurance may help bring them confidence.