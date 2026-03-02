EC likely to send full bench to West Bengal next week to discuss poll preparations

Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) The EC is likely to send its full bench to West Bengal next week, with chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar leading the delegation on a two-day visit beginning March 9, a senior official said on Monday.

A meeting is scheduled for March 10 as part of the commission's preparations ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, where a new government has to be formed by May.

If the situation remains unchanged, the poll schedule is likely to be announced later this month, he indicated.

"The full bench is expected to be in Kolkata on March 9 and will hold meetings with senior officials the next day to review poll preparedness," the official said.

"Subject to the assessment of ground conditions, the announcement of the election schedule may be made within this month," he added.

Meanwhile, the commission has rescheduled its meeting with central agencies.

The meeting, which was earlier slated at 6 pm on Monday, will now be held at 10.30 am on March 5, the official said.

Agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, Income Tax Department, National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau and central armed forces are expected to attend, he elaborated.

"The meeting has been deferred to ensure better coordination in view of ongoing engagements in the state," the official said.

The commission on Monday also held a virtual meeting with district magistrates and informed them about the likely visit of the full bench on March 9.

Earlier, a team of around eight officials, including the deputy election commissioner, was scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.

However, it was postponed following a request from the state government.

State chief electoral officer Manoj Agarwal had said that a cricket match between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens, ongoing CBSE and ICSE examinations, and the Dol festival on March 3 necessitated rescheduling of the visit.

"In view of these events, the commission's representatives have deferred their tour at the request of the state," he had said. PTI SCH MNB