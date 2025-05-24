EC meets its legal counsels; emphasises on non-adversarial approach

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday interacted with counsels representing it in the Supreme Court and several high courts where the emphasis was laid on adopting a non-adversarial approach.

It was also decided to give petitioners litigating against the poll panel ample opportunities for hearing.

The poll authority is facing court cases in a variety of issues, including efficacy of voting machines, and fudging of voter data and results.

"The strategic engagement marks a significant step by the Election Commission in aligning its legal resources with the dynamic landscape of electoral jurisprudence in India," the poll panel said.

Through the daylong interaction, EC also sought to reinforce the effectiveness of its legal representation across various judicial fora.

Discussions focused on enhancing the preparedness, efficiency, and coordination of the Commission's legal team, with particular emphasis on issues related to election law, judicial proceedings, and legal reforms.

Senior advocates from the Supreme Court, high courts and their benches attended the conference.