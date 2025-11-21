EC must address objections raised against SIR, not ask for proof: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday claimed that objections have been raised across the country about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' list, and called on the Election Commission to address them.

"Objections have been raised across the country... The Election Commission should respond to these issues," Mann told reporters when asked about the SIR issue.

"The Election Commission of India is asking for proof. If objections have been raised, it is their responsibility to provide a response. Why are they demanding proof?" Mann questioned.

In response to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's announcement that crop losses from wildlife and waterlogging would be included under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Mann said, "The Fasal Bima Yojana is managed by private companies... Check the records to see how much compensation has been provided to farmers." He also questioned the Centre regarding the Rs 1,600 crore package announced for flood relief, saying, "They used to refer to this as token money and promised more would follow, but they should first disburse this token amount." Meanwhile, the Congress party and other opposition leaders have voiced their apprehensions regarding SIR.

On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the SIR process at a meeting with the key AICC office-bearers of 12 states and Union Territories where the revision of electoral rolls is underway, and said the party must fight this politically, organisationally and legally.

During the meeting, Gandhi had also said it is the Election Commission's duty to provide clean electoral rolls, but instead, it was trying to put the onus on political parties.

The Election Commission on Thursday said that the distribution of enumeration forms under the ongoing SIR of the voters' list in nine states and three Union Territories is nearly complete, with almost 99 per cent of the electors getting the partially-filled document.

In its daily SIR bulletin, the poll authority said 50.40 crore of the 50.97 crore electors have been issued the forms, which comes to 98.89 per cent.

Phase II of the SIR exercise began on November 4 with the enumeration stage and will continue till December 4.

These states and UTs are Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep. Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026.

In Assam, where elections are also due in 2026, the EC announced a Special Revision of electoral rolls on Monday.