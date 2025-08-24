EC must ask Bihar MPs, elected by 65 lakh bogus voters, to resign: SP MP

Ballia (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav on Sunday said that the Election Commission must ask the MPs from Bihar, who got elected by 65 lakh "wrong" voters, to resign.

Yadav said the bill proposing the removal of Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers if they are detained for 30 days, is the last tactic of the BJP.

He alleged that the BJP government is making efforts to bring new laws every day to commit fraud and even the NDA (national democratic alliance) partners will not support it.

In the draft electoral rolls published in Bihar on August 9, names of about 22.34 lakh people were dropped claiming them dead, while another 36.28 lakh names were struck off saying they have permanently migrated. In addition, names of 7.01 lakh people were deleted claiming that they were not found at their registered addresses.

A number of petitions have been filed in the apex court challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which is being carried out only in Bihar, where assembly polls are due in a couple of months. One of the contentions of the petitioners was that the names were deleted in a non-transparent manner.

Yadav, the Lok Sabha MP from Azamgarh, was talking to reporters in Ballia after attending the birth anniversary programme of B P Mandal, chairman of Mandal Commission, or the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission.

"I want to ask the Election Commission: if the names of 65 lakh people are wrong in the voter list, then how are the names of the MPs, who won based on this, correct? Make these MPs resign. Elect new MPs. If the voter list was wrong, then the election of the MPs was also naturally wrong," he said.

On August 18, the Election Commission said it has made public nearly 65 lakh names that were deleted from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the SIR in Bihar.

He termed the bill proposing to remove the Prime Minister, chief ministers and ministers if they remain in custody for 30 days as the BJP's last gimmick.

"This is not a constitutional amendment, but an unconstitutional one. This is the last gimmick of the BJP. Efforts are being made to bring new laws every day so that they can commit dishonesty. The Samajwadi Party has opposed it. The Opposition have collectively opposed it," Yadav said.

"Forget the Opposition, even their own alliance partners will not support them. Whoever does not get along with the government in Delhi (Centre) will be their victim, even if they are from the BJP," Yadav claimed.

Reacting to a statement of the expelled Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal regarding a threat to her life from the party, Yadav said, "This is a political stunt." He also expressed confidence regarding the victory of INDIA bloc nominee B Sudershan Reddy in the upcoming vice-presidential election. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK