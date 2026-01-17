EC must course correct to regain lost credibility: Congress leader Anand Sharma

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma claimed on Saturday that the Election Commission (EC) is losing credibility and people's trust, while asserting that the issues raised by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi must be addressed.

Sharma also said the poll body has to do "course correction" to regain its lost credibility.

The former Union minister's remarks came a day after Gandhi asserted that "vote chori (vote theft) is an anti-national act" and accused the EC of gaslighting citizens.

Gandhi's comments came following a row over the quality of the "indelible" ink used in marker pens in the Maharashtra civic polls. The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has said it will conduct a thorough probe into the quality of the ink in the marker pens used for the civic polls, after opposition leaders alleged that the mark on a voter's finger could be removed easily, enabling bogus voting.

In a post on X, Sharma said elections in democracies are required to inspire the confidence and trust of the voters.

"Also, should be seen as impartial and fair. Election Commission, which has a Constitutional mandate to ensure that, is losing credibility and people's trust," he claimed.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar, the conduct of the ongoing exercise in many poll-bound states and large-scale deletion and harassment of genuine voters have raised serious apprehensions of targeted disenfranchisement, the senior Congress leader said.

"The jury is still out on EVM's tampering and misuse. The issues raised by LoP Rahul Gandhi have to be seen in that perspective and addressed. EC has to do course correction to regain its lost credibility," he added.