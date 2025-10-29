EC must ensure deletion of false entries, inclusion of genuine voters' names post SIR: Left Front

Kolkata, Oct 29 (PTI) The Left Front on Wednesday demanded that the Election Commission ensure deletion of names of dead and false voters, and inclusion of genuine electors following the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Submitting a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) after the recent announcement of SIR in more states and Union Territories, it said that Aadhaar, voter, job and ration cards should be accepted as proof of an eligible voter.

"The EC must publicise that the SIR is not an exercise for verifying citizenship," the memorandum said.

The signatories to the memorandum include the leaders of CPI(M), CPI, RSP, AIFB, CPI(M-L) Liberation and SUCI(C).

Claiming that an attempt was being made from certain sections to create confusion among people, specially the backward sections, regarding the SIR, the Left Front said the poll panel has to ensure clarity on the issue to the public.

Maintaining that the EC should provide detailed guidelines of the SIR to all political parties, the memorandum said, "The names of Indian citizens cannot be excluded from the electoral rolls." The EC should give directives for safeguarding the voting rights of migrant workers from West Bengal, and students studying elsewhere should have their names in the voter list of their home constituencies, it said.

"We urge the Election Commission to ensure polls in the state with the correct voter list," the memorandum said.

The Left Front also urged the EC to form committees comprising representatives of all political parties and the commission in every assembly constituency to ensure transparency of the SIR procedure.

Addressing a gathering here before submitting the memorandum, Left Front chairman Biman Bose said elections have been held in the country since 1952, but never before “a fear psychosis was created over it”.

Assembly polls are due in West Bengal next year.

"The way a fear psychosis is being created among the people over the coming elections is unprecedented and astonishing," Bose asserted.

He alleged that the parties in power at the Centre and in West Bengal were trying to spread paranoia among voters in the garb of helping them. PTI AMR RBT