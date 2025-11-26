EC must take full responsibility for BLO deaths during SIR: M A Baby

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby on Wednesday called the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls a "criminal exercise" and demanded that the Election Commission immediately halt it and "take full responsibility of the lives lost" in the process.

In an X post, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said the exercise is not only risking mass voter disenfranchisement but is also endangering the lives of booth-level officers (BLO).

"Distressing reports are emerging from across the country about the deaths of BLOs tasked with carrying out the Special Intensive Revision in an unreasonably short timeframe," Baby said.

"The Election Commission's haste in proceeding with this exercise at the behest of the ruling BJP -- which has become all the more evident with UP Govt's FIRs against BLOs -- despite a pending petition before the Supreme Court, not only risks mass voter disenfranchisement but is now endangering precious lives too," he said.

Baby demanded that the poll panel should ensure compensation for bereaved families.

"The ECI must immediately halt this criminal SIR exercise, take full responsibility for the lives lost, and ensure compensation for the bereaved families. Nothing less is acceptable," the post read. PTI AO RUK RUK