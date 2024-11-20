EC not discharging its responsibilities properly, working for one party: Cong MP

Amethi (UP), Nov 20 (PTI) Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma on Wednesday alleged that the Election Commission is not working impartially and working in favour of “one party”.

Sharma was talking to the media after participating in the District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting held in the Collectorate here.

"It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct elections peacefully and fairly, but this is not happening in the country. The news of violence in today's election is also the result of its failure," he said.

The Election Commission is a constitutional institution but it is not discharging its responsibility properly, he said, adding that “the EC is working for one party”.

Regarding the meeting, Sharma said that public representatives of all parties rose above party spirit and discussed the development of the district.

He said that all the issues including the issue of farmers and medical issues were discussed seriously.

The public representatives put forward their views and the officials also responded to their issues. PTI COR ABN NB