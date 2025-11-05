'EC now fully exposed': Gehlot backs Rahul's allegations of vote theft in Haryana

Jaipur, Nov 5 (PTI) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of large-scale irregularities in the Haryana Assembly elections, saying the Election Commission's credibility now stands completely exposed.

Reacting to Gandhi's press conference, Gehlot said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha has been consistently brought out evidence of "vote theft" and has now presented "detailed proof of fraud" in Haryana.

"Rahul Gandhi has exposed how democracy was murdered through the collusion between BJP and Election Commission. This is not just theft, but daylight robbery," Gehlot alleged.

He said in a post on X that the Congress lost to the BJP in Haryana by around 22,000 votes while Gandhi has presented "evidence of manipulation" involving nearly 25 lakh votes.

"Instead of addressing these irregularities, the Election Commission has launched SIR in 12 states, even though the matter is sub-judice before the Supreme Court. Why this haste before the verdict?" he asked, alleging that the EC's "intent and conduct" were questionable.

"The Election Commission is fully exposed now. Election commission plays an important role in a democracy but if such acts are done, democracy will weaken. The EC should take it seriously," he told reporters in Jaipur.

The 2024 Haryana assembly polls were "stolen", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Wednesday, citing electoral roll data to claim that 25 lakh entries were fake and the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to ensure its victory.

The BJP dismissed the allegation of mass vote theft as "false and baseless". Election Commission officials also trashed the allegation as unfounded, saying no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana.

Gehlot also visited SMS Hospital's trauma centre in Jaipur and met patients injured in the Harmada dumper accident. He criticised the state government for not announcing a compensation for the victims and their kin yet.

"The government has not made any announcement so far. It seems the government wakes up only under public pressure," he said.

He added that while financial aid cannot remove the pain of the victims, the government must announce compensation immediately.

"Innocent people became victims of the tragedy. The government should act without delay," Gehlot said.

A rashly driven dumper truck ploughed into at least 17 vehicles, leaving 14 people dead and 13 injured in Jaipur's Harmada area on Monday. PTI SDA SKY SKY