EC now spokesperson of BJP, how will democracy survive: Rajasthan Cong chief

Jaipur, Aug 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra launched a scathing attack against the Election Commission on Monday, accusing it of failing to conduct elections impartially and turning into a "spokesperson" of the ruling BJP.

The Congress has claimed that "vote chori" was a "do-or-die" issue for it, and announced a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities.

On Sunday, Chief Election Commissioner Gynaesh Kumar said the electoral roll revision was aimed at removing all shortcomings in voter lists, and it was a matter of grave concern that some parties were spreading misinformation about it and firing from the poll panel's shoulder.

At a press conference in the national capital, Kumar rejected as baseless the allegations of double voting and "vote theft" and asserted that all stakeholders are working to make Special Intensive Revision (SIR) a success in a transparent manner.

Backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation of discrepancies in voter lists, Dotasra said that when BJP leaders like Anurag Thakur raised similar concerns, no questions were asked.

"Why the double standards?" he asked, demanding that the poll panel file an affidavit affirming its impartiality and adherence to its constitutional duties.

"The Election Commission is a body to conduct impartial elections. But today, it has become the spokesperson of the BJP. If this continues, how will democracy survive? Who will protect the Constitution?" Dotasra posed.

He also alleged the poll panel has "failed to carry out its responsibilities with honesty, and it has been fully exposed now".

Dotasra announced that the Rajasthan Congress will organise a massive rally against the alleged discrepancies in the electoral rolls, and it would be attended by senior party leaders.