EC offers tech support, training to global poll authorities

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday offered to collaborate with international poll management bodies to help them develop technology platforms similar to ECINET, as well as training support for their officials in election management.

The poll panel made these offers during bilateral meetings with heads of various election management bodies attending a conference here on democracy and election management.

Besides offering tech support collaboration to develop technology platforms, the EC also offered to provide training support to officials of the election management bodies (EMBs) through the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM).

In a statement, EC said that while appreciating the digital platform, ECINET, many EMBs evinced interest in collaborating with India for adopting similar technological solutions in their countries.

The bilateral meetings set the tone for high-level global dialogue on the future of democracy and electoral governance, it said.

"It will also further India's overarching theme for the chairship of International IDEA – 'Democracy for inclusive, peaceful, resilient and sustainable world'," it said.

A wide range of global electoral experiences and innovations were discussed during the bilateral meetings. These engagements aimed to further strengthen India's longstanding partnerships in election management and democratic cooperation.

While 32 bilateral meetings were held on Thursday, the rest will be held on Friday. PTI NAB NAB NSD NSD