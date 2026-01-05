EC officials hold meeting with CEOs of poll-bound states

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Senior Election Commission (EC) officials held a "preparatory" meeting on Monday with the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of four states and a Union Territory that are going to Assembly polls in the coming months.

Officials said the CEOs of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry discussed poll preparedness with the EC officials looking after the election management division.

Deputy Election Commissioner Manish Garg chaired the meeting where issues such as the requirement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and polling personnel were discussed.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of the four states and Puducherry end on different dates in May and June.

While the EC is holding a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voters' lists in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry, a separate special revision of the electoral rolls is underway in Assam.

As part of the SIR, the EC has rationalised polling stations in these states. Now, the maximum number of voters per polling station has been capped at 1,200 from 1,500.

It would mean smaller queues of voters on polling day.

It has also resulted in an increase in the number of polling stations as also the personnel required to man those.

Bihar was the first state where polling stations were rationalised.