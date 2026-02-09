EC officials review poll preparedness in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 9 (PTI) The Election Commission reviewed Assam’s preparedness for the upcoming Assembly elections, assessing district-level readiness and coordination between different agencies, an official statement said on Monday.

The joint chief electoral officer said the preparations were reviewed over two days from Sunday in the presence of senior EC officials.

Assembly elections are expected to be held in March-April.

The first-day meeting assessed district-level preparedness, with the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO), IGPs/DIGs, district election officers and senior superintendents of police, attending it.

Key aspects relating to election management, administrative coordination, vulnerability assessment and security arrangements were reviewed in detail.

"The second day focused on coordination with enforcement agencies," the statement said.

The CEO, state police nodal officer and the state force coordination, among others, were present at the meeting.

Discussions centered on enforcement preparedness, inter-agency coordination, effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct and measures to ensure strict compliance with electoral laws.

The two-day review enabled a comprehensive assessment of poll preparedness at both administrative and enforcement levels, the statement said.

Emphasis was laid on seamless coordination between stakeholders, effective deployment of resources and adherence to statutory and procedural frameworks to ensure the smooth conduct of elections, it added. PTI SSG SSG MNB