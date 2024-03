Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) Cash, liquor and drugs worth Rs 9.32 crore were seized by Election Commission officials in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, a senior official said on Thursday.

Cash alone accounted for Rs 7.81 crore. Liquor, narcotics, precious metals and freebies were also seized, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in a statement. PTI JSP JSP SS