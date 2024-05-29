EC orders action against TV channel for showing exit polls in Odisha: Sources

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Election Commission has directed its Odisha chief electoral officer to take immediate action against Nandighosha TV for telecasting exit poll results in the state, sources said on Wednesday.

They pointed out that exit polls are prohibited under section 126A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, before the conclusion of elections in all phases.

The seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on Saturday. Assembly polls in Odisha are held simultaneously with the general elections.

The Election Commission had notified the prohibited period from 7 am of April 19 to 6.30 PM of June 1 through an order issued on March 28, the sources said.