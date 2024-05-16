EC orders deployment of 2,000 central forces personnel in Odisha's Ganjam after violence

Bhubaneswar, May 16 (PTI) The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday decided to deploy 2,000 central forces personnel for elections in Odisha Ganjam district, which has been rocked by political violence, officials said.

A committee headed by Chief Electoral Officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal approved the deployment of 20 companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPFs) in Ganjam where polling for one Lok Sabha constituency and seven assembly segments will be held on May 20, they said.

Dhal instructed the district election officer not to use these companies of CAPFs as reserve force or striking force, they added.

"These 20 companies of CAPFs will be deployed for the smooth and peaceful conduct of polls in different booths," an official said.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a clash between supporters of the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP in the district on Wednesday night. PTI AAM AAM SOM