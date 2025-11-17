EC orders 'Special Revision' of voter list in Assam

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday ordered 'Special Revision' of electoral rolls in Assam.

According to instructions issued by the poll authority for the chief electoral officer of Assam, January 1, 2026 will be the qualifying date for the state to carry out the Special Revision.

According to officials, the Special Revision stands somewhere between the annual special summary revision and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

EC had last month ordered SIR for Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Puducherry, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.

Among these, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal will go to the polls in 2026. The SIR is to be announced separately for Assam, where elections are also due in 2026. PTI NAB NAB KSS KSS