EC orders suspension of IPS officer posted as Jharkhand observer for dereliction of duty

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Election Commission has ordered "immediate suspension" of a Rajasthan cadre IPS officer for leaving the constituencies in Jharkhand where he was deployed as a police observer without prior authorisation.

Sources in the office of Rajasthan chief electoral officer said the poll authority has directed the state government to "immediately suspend" Kishan Sahai Meena and file a chargesheet against him for dereliction of duty.

"Kishan Sahai Meena, IPS (2004 batch), shall bc placed under immediate suspension for dereliction of duty and demonstrating negligence in fulfilling the obligations expected of an election official...," the poll authority told the Rajasthan chief secretary on Wednesday.

He was deployed as a police observer for Sisai, Gumla and Bishunpur seats in Gumla district of Jharkhand.