EC orders transfer of Hyderabad South Zone DCP

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday ordered the Telangana Chief Secretary to transfer Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) of Hyderabad P Sai Chaitanya, sources said.

In communication to the Chief Secretary, the EC said the officer should hand over charge to an official who is immediately below his rank and should not be assigned any election related work till the end of the current general elections.

The EC also asked the chief secretary to send a panel of names of three IPS officers by tomorrow to fill the vacancy.

Elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 13 in Telangana. PTI GDK SS