EC preparing action against SP, Akhilesh Yadav for spreading rumours

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India is preparing a massive against the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav for misleading the poll body with edited video clips to spread rumours that voters were stopped by Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday, sources said.

Advertisment

Earlier in the day, the poll authority suspended five police personnel and removed many others from poll duty in Uttar Pradesh by-elections for flouting Election Commission guidelines and stopping electors from casting votes.

The EC took action after complaints by Yadav that people from a particular community were being prevented from casting votes. He urged the EC to suspend all police officers who are checking voter cards and Aadhaar IDs on the basis of ‘video evidence’.

One of the videos shared by Yadav:

Advertisment

Acting on the Commission's directions, district election officers and superintendents of police, after verifying the complaints, have suspended the police personnel for their conduct.

Advertisment

Later, a longer version of the video showed that police were stopping the stone pelters and not the women as projected in the edited video clip.

Advertisment

A senior police official addressed the issue stating that the video snippet released to the public does not fully represent the incident.

"The inspector was not threatening the women; he was there to manage a situation where stone pelters were creating unrest behind the women," he explained.

“The full video reveals that the officer was actually addressing the stone-pelter behind the women. The partial and edited video was intended to spread rumour and cause disrepute to the Election Commission. The police were trying to maintain order by deterring the stone pelters, not the women,” said sources.

Advertisment

EC actions

EC officials said in Muzaffarnagar, two sub-inspectors have been suspended for "non-compliance" of EC guidelines for voter checking.

In view of complaints received regarding checking of identity cards of voters by police personnel in Moradabad, a thorough investigation was conducted, the officials said. The cases pertained to Bhikanpur Kulwara and Milak Siri villages.

Advertisment

In this regard one sub-inspector, two head constables, and two women constables have been removed from poll duty and sent to the police lines.

In another complaint regarding police personnel entering a polling booth, the investigation found that he had entered the booth to inquire about the smooth conduct of the polling process.

However, as this is against EC guidelines, the erring police official has been suspended and department proceeding will be initiated, the poll panel said.

Advertisment

Similar suspensions were ordered in Sisamau assembly constituency of Kanpur district.

Taking cognisance of the complaints on social media by the Samajwadi Party that some communities were prevented from voting during the bypolls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar gave strict instructions to chief electoral officer of Uttar Pradesh and all district election officers and returning officers to ensure fair and smooth voting process.

They were told to take immediate cognisance of all complaints and take prompt action and inform the complainant through social media also by tagging them.

No eligible voter should be prevented from voting and any kind of biased attitude will not be tolerated, they were warned.

If anyone is found guilty after receiving a complaint, strict action should be taken, the poll machinery was told, the officials said.

Voting is underway in nine assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.