EC promotes inclusivity and voter education through cricket match, voters' guide

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) In an initiative aimed at fostering voter education and inclusivity, the Election Commission of India organised an exhibition cricket match here between the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) and the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) teams.

Advertisment

The match, held at the Karnail Singh Stadium, drew attention to the importance of accessibility and participation in the electoral process, according to an official statement.

During the event, Sheetal Devi, a para-archer and Arjuna awardee, was announced the "national icon" in the persons with disabilities (PwD) category by the Election Commission.

The match, attended by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saw a spirited performance from both the teams, entertaining around 2,500 spectators, including PwDs and young voters.

Advertisment

The event underscored the Election Commission's commitment to inclusivity and empowerment, inspiring fellow voters with disabilities to enrol and participate in the electoral process. It also marked the launch of a dedicated voters' guide for PwDs and senior citizens, providing essential information on provisions available at polling stations to facilitate a smooth voting experience, the statement said.

The guide complements the commission's existing initiatives towards PwDs, including optional home voting facilities, free transportation on poll day, accessibility checklists at polling stations, and awareness campaigns.

The event concluded with a rendition of the national anthem in sign language by students from the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC). PTI UZM MNK MNK MNK