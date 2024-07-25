EC publishes draft voter list of Jharkhand, runs 'Naam Jancho' campaign on social media

Ranchi, Jul 25 (PTI) The draft voter list of Jharkhand as part of the second special summary revision programme was published on Thursday, an election official said.

A social media campaign named 'Naam Jancho' was also launched on the occasion in a bid to encourage voters to check their names in the draft list.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Jharkhand, K Ravi Kumar told PTI that the draft list has been displayed at all booths across the state, where voters can check their names and other details.

The second special revision of the electoral roll started in Jharkhand on June 25 and it came to an end on July 24.

Kumar urged voters to check their names and immediately inform their respective booth-level officers (BLOs) if they find any discrepancy in the list.

He said that voters can also check their names through the online mediums of the Election Commission like Voter Helpline App or Voter Service Portal or through SMS from their mobile phones.

Voters could submit their claims and objections for improvement by August 9. The voter list will be published on August 20.

He said to spread awareness among the general voters about name-checking, a social media campaign #NaamJancho was also run on Thursday.

The exercise is being done as assembly polls in Jharkhand are due later this year. In 2019, the assembly elections were held in November-December. PTI SAN RG