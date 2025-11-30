EC realised SIR exercise cannot be completed in short time: Cong

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday said the Election Commission realises that the special intensive revision of electoral rolls cannot be completed in such a short time after the poll body extended the schedule of the ongoing exercise in nine states and three Union territories.

Congress leader and party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari told reporters that the EC and the Election Commission should shed ego and hold the exercise as per the schedule of 2003 when the last such exercise was held.

"The opposition parties feel that if no discussion is held on SIR, this means the government does not want Parliament to function," Tiwari told reporters after the government held an all-party meeting with leaders of various parties ahead of the Winter session of Parliament beginning December 1.

He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not fulfilling his responsibility by not participating in discussion in Parliament, even though he does come to the House.

The Election Commission on Sunday extended by one week the entire schedule of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine states and three Union territories.

In a statement, the poll authority said the enumeration form distribution will now continue till December 11 instead of December 4.

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on December 16 in place of December 9, while the final voters' list will be out on February 14, 2026 in place of February 7.

The EC had announced SIR in these states and UTs on October 27.