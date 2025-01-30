EC refuses to get drawn into Delhi-Haryana water dispute

New Delhi: The EC on Thursday refused to get drawn into the Yamuna water dispute between Delhi and Haryana, saying it would leave "this important matter" to the competence of the governments.

The poll body also asked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal not to mix the issue of increased ammonia levels in the Yamuna with his allegation of river poisoning, and gave him a fresh opportunity to explain his charges against the Haryana government.

In a fresh letter to Kejriwal, a former Delhi chief minister, the Election Commission (EC) said it agreed with the contention that availability of sufficient and clean water was a governance issue and all governments concerned at all times should engage in securing this for all the people.

"The commission finds no reason for anyone to dispute this noble position. It will leave this important matter to the competence and good discretion of the governments and the agencies without arbitering during the short time frame of the election period" on water sharing or water pollution issues, it said.

The poll authority said these issues had a long past and also long-term implications for the future.

The EC also reminded Kejriwal that Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal directions were already in play.