EC removes Purulia SP hours after PM Modi's rally

Kolkata, May 19 (PTI) Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Purulia district on Sunday, the Election Commission on Sunday removed police superintendent Abhijit Bandyopadhyay from the post, an official said, adding that he has been relieved from all election-related duties.

Earlier in the day, Modi had addressed an election rally at Gengara playground in Purulia district.

Additionally, the Election Commission removed the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Contai, Dibakar Das, along with the officers-in-charge of Bharathi Nagar and Patashpur police stations, all effective immediately. PTI SCH MNB