EC reviews poll preparedness for concurrent Lok Sabha, assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada, Jan 9 (PTI) The Election Commission of India (ECI), headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, on Tuesday held a review meeting on the poll preparedness of Andhra Pradesh, which will soon witness simultaneous Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections.

Advertisment

Besides the CEC, Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel, who constitute the Election Commission, participated in the review meeting.

“ECI has…convened a review meeting with all the district collectors, superintendents of police (SPs) and commissioners of police,” an official press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh said.

The Election Commission engaged in an elaborate discussion on poll preparedness for the simultaneous elections.

In addition to the review meeting, the Election Commission also met with all national and regional political parties in the state, including receiving their representations. PTI STH ANE