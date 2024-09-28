EC reviews poll preparedness in Maharashtra; directs action against fake news

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday ordered a crackdown on fake news on social media in Maharashtra, where assembly elections are due later this year, sources said.

Reviewing the poll preparedness in Maharashtra along with fellow Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and S S Sandhu, Kumar also directed state police officers to speed up investigation in electoral offences filed in the state during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

The Election Commission, which is in Mumbai to review poll preparedness in Maharashtra, met district electoral officers (DEOs), superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, divisional commissioners and other senior officials of the state government.

Taking a strong view, the CEC made it clear that the game of fake news on social media will not be allowed to prevail and directed officials to ensure swift response and action against the menace.

The CEC reviewed the Assured Minimum Facilities at all polling stations and directed DEOs to ensure proper management of voter queues on polling days in the state.

He also directed DEOs to visit polling stations personally to review all arrangements and asked them to ensure benches for voters in queue, drinking water and parking of vehicles for booths located in congested areas.

The CEC also asked the DEOs to ensure proper signages and directions for guiding voters where multiple polling stations are in one location.

The commission also sought status of electoral offences related FIRs in Lok Sabha elections from superintendents of police and directed review of all cases related to personnel, EVM and social media.

The term of the Maharashtra assembly ends on November 26 and elections are expected to be announced some time next month.