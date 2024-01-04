EC revises proforma for allocation of symbols to RUPPs

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday said it has revised the proforma to allot common symbols to registered unrecognised political parties, which have submitted contribution reports and audited annual accounts for the last three financial years.

As per the Election Commission, the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) will also have to submit election expenditure statements of the party for the last two elections if it has contested any.

The RUPPs were earlier giving these details separately, officials said, adding these details are now being made part of the format of application for common symbols.

"Accordingly, the Commission has revised the proforma of application for Common Symbol Allotment under the provisions of Para 10 B of the Election Symbols (Reservation & Allotment) Order, 1968," the poll body said in a statement.

The Election Commission said it has revised the proforma of application for common symbol allotment and the party seeking common symbol allotment from January 11 has to furnish a declaration, duly signed and notarised as per Annexure III.

The application has to be submitted by the present and authorised office bearer of the party with a declaration that the party has submitted contributions reports and audited annual accounts for the last three financial years to the office of the chief electoral officer of the state where the party has its headquarters.

The declaration also has to include that the party has as well submitted the election expenditure statement(s) for the last two elections it has contested. PTI SKU AS AS