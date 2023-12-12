EC revokes Telangana DGP's suspension, no more poll duties for him: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Election Commission has revoked the suspension of Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar after the officer tendered an unconditional apology, sources said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Kumar was suspended on December 3 after he had called on state Congress chief (now chief minister) A Revanth Reddy with a bouquet when the counting process was still on.

While taking the stern action, the EC had said he violated the model code as well as service conduct rules and had set a bad precedent for junior officers.

The sources said the state government had requested the EC to revoke Kumar's suspension as he had tendered an unconditional apology and accepted his mistake.

They said the Telangana government will issue a warning to the top cop and he would not be assigned any election-related duty in the future. PTI NAB ZMN