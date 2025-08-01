EC says Rahul Gandhi’s wild allegations of vote theft ‘deplorable’

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "wild allegations" of "vote chori" as deplorable, saying he has even started threatening the poll body and its staff. Continuing his campaign against the Election Commission, Gandhi claimed to have "open and shut" evidence of alleged poll irregularities by the poll authority and said that it would have no place to hide.

"The Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis, and despite the daily threats being given, asks all election officials to ignore such irresponsible statements and work in a fair and transparent manner," the EC said in response to the comments made by Gandhi.

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, likened the evidence that his party has on alleged poll irregularities to an "atom bomb", and said that when it explodes, the Election Commission will have no place to hide in the country.

Gandhi said his party had suspicions of poll irregularities in the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls in 2023, then in the Lok Sabha polls and then the Maharashtra assembly polls.

The poll watchdog further said that it has invited Gandhi over his past allegations in a mail sent on June 12, but he has so far not come for it.

He also never sent any letter to the EC on any issue, the poll body said.

"It is very strange that he is making wild allegations and has now even started threatening EC and its staff. Deplorable," it said.

The EC said it ignores all such "irresponsible" statements and asks all its staff to continue working impartially and transparently.