EC seeks details after video shared by Rahul claimed Bihar voters 'wrongfully' deleted from rolls

Patna, Aug 18 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday sought details of a group of people in Bihar who, during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’, claimed that their names were wrongfully deleted from the draft electoral rolls.

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha shared a video of his interaction, in Aurangabad district, with the aggrieved persons, in presence of allies Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) and Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML Liberation).

The leaders have been travelling together for the 15-day yatra, which began on Sunday.

"Votes stolen in Bihar of even those who have exercised their franchise in the previous four to five elections. Orders are from above, came the reply upon enquiry," Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X.

The post was taken note of by the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, who replied, "Please provide EPIC numbers and other details of the persons shown in the video, in prescribed format, for investigation and further action." "It is also requested that these voters be helped in filing their claims and objections, for which last date is September 1. Claims and objections can be filed by voters, in their individual capacity, as well as by booth level agents of political parties," added the CEO, who also shared a QR code that could be scanned for online applications. PTI NAC RBT