EC seeks explanation from Cong govt in Karnataka over ads publicising achievements in Telangana media

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday sought an explanation from the Congress government in Karnataka over advertisements publicising its achievements in newspapers in poll-bound Telangana.

In a letter to the Karnataka chief secretary, the commission said the state government did not obtain prior approval from it for publishing the advertisements, an action violative of the poll code.

It also said the publication of any such advertisement by the government of Karnataka in Telangana should stop with immediate effect till necessary approvals are taken by the state government from the commission.

It has sought an explanation by 5 pm on Tuesday on the circumstances which led to the violation of the commission's Model Code of Conduct (MCC) instructions.

In its letter, the commission also asked why disciplinary action should not be taken against the secretary-in-charge of the Department of Information and Public Relations for violations of procedure as required under MCC instructions.

Earlier in the day, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission in the matter, alleging that the Congress has violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct with its government in Karnataka putting out advertisements in the Telangana media with an eye on the assembly polls in the state.

Assembly polls in Telangana are scheduled for November 30. PTI NAB SMN