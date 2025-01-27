Advertisment
EC seeks factual report from Haryana on high ammonia levels in water supplied to Delhi

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi: The EC on Monday sought a factual report from Haryana on allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi about ammonia levels in water supply from the neighbouring state.

The chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab moved the Election Commission (EC) on Monday, alleging higher ammonia levels in the water supplied from Haryana to the national capital to adversely impact supply during the ongoing assembly poll process.

Sources said the EC directed the Haryana government to submit a factual report on the matter by noon on Tuesday.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to the polls on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8.

