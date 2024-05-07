EC seizes 'record' Rs 110-cr cash, liquor, drugs ahead of LS polls in Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 7 (PTI) A “record” seizure of cash, liquor and drugs worth over Rs 110 crore was made from Jharkhand in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The recovery includes a cash haul of around Rs 35 crore made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday during raids at several locations, including the premises of a domestic help of a secretary of Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam, he said.

"A staggering Rs 110.36 crore in cash, drugs, liquor and other items were seized in Jharkhand since the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls," Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), K Ravi Kumar, told PTI.

"This is the highest seizure amount so far in Jharkhand. In 2019, the cash recovery was only Rs 5 crore," he said.

The general elections will be held in four phases in Jharkhand, beginning May 13. PTI SAN RBT