EC should invite Elon Musk to attempt hacking EVMs: Andhra BJP chief Purandeswari

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Jun 17 (PTI) BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit chief D Purandeswari on Monday appealed to the Election Commission to invite global technocrat and Tesla founder Elon Musk to come and attempt hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Reacting to a social media post by Musk that EVMs should be eliminated as they can be hacked by humans or Artificial Intelligence (AI), Purandeswari made this plea to the poll panel.

"According to Elon Musk, any EVM can be hacked. Request election commission to please invite him to India to attempt hacking our EVMs," she said in a post on X.

According to the state BJP chief, despite "numerous opportunities provided by the Election Commission, no one has succeeded yet'.

On June 15, Musk, a top global serial entrepreneur, called for the abolition of EVM in a post on the micro-blogging site X owned by him.

"We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high," said Musk.

However, this social media post by the PayPal co-founder gained traction in the world's most populous country, which just completed its mammoth federal election procedure deploying EVMs. PTI STH SS