EC show cause to West Bengal BJP chief for remarks against national emblem

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Election Commission on Monday issued a show cause notice to West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar for his alleged remarks on the national emblem and the West Bengal police.

He has been asked to furnish his response by 8 pm on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had approached the poll panel seeking action against the BJP leader for his remarks made during a public meeting in Taldangra assembly seat going for a bypoll.

The alleged remarks "insulting the national emblem and the state police were made on November 7, EC said in its notice.