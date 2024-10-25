EC signs agreement on electoral cooperation with Uzbeki poll body

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Election Commission on Friday signed an 'electoral cooperation' agreement with Uzbekistan's central poll body during a visit of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar to Tashkent as international observer for the upcoming elections there.

Polls in Uzbekistan are being held on October 27.

The EC said the MoU will further strengthen and deepen interaction between the two Election Management Bodies (EMBs) for mutual benefit of democracies.

Both the bodies have a history of mutual cooperation with officials participating as observers in each other's elections.

During the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, a four-member delegation led by Khusanova Mukhtabar, member of CEC-Uzbekistan, also came here as part of international election visitors' programme.

"ECI and CEC Uzbekistan also are actively interacting through global forums like Association of World Election Bodies and Association of Asian Election Authorities," the EC posted on X.

The EC has signed MoUs for international cooperation with 30 EMBs across the globe and with The International Institute for Democracy & Electoral Assistance, a global inter-governmental organisation that supports sustainable democracy worldwide. PTI NAB NAB TIR TIR