EC stands 'thoroughly exposed' for incompetence, partisanship: Cong

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Election Commission stood "thoroughly exposed" not only for its "incompetence" but also for its "blatant partisanship" after the poll body hit out at the opposition party for its "vote chori" charges.

The Congress also termed as "laughable" the claims made by the EC that it makes no distinction between the ruling party and the Opposition.

Soon after Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two election commissioners addressed a press conference over the Congress' charges, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh asked whether the poll body will implement the Supreme Court's August 14 orders in letter and spirit.

"Today, a short while after Shri Rahul Gandhi launched the INDIA janbandhan's Voter Adhikar Yatra from Sasaram, the CEC and his two ECs began by saying they make no distinction between the ruling party and the opposition.

"This is laughable, to put it very mildly, in the face of mountains of evidence to the contrary. Notably, the CEC answered none of the pointed questions raised by Shri Rahul Gandhi meaningfully," Ramesh said in a post on X. PTI SKC KVK KVK