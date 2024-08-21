EC stops result announcement of ongoing recruitment process in Haryana till poll process over

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) To ensure a level-playing field in the Haryana assembly polls, the Election Commission on Wednesday barred authorities in the state not to announce the results of ongoing recruitment processes of police constables and teachers till the election is over.

The assembly elections in Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and results will be declared on October 4.

The Election Commission's (EC) model code instructions do not bar the continuing regular recruitment process or promotion through the UPSC, the state public service commission or the staff selection commission or any other statutory authority. But state that "recruitments through non-statutory bodies will require prior clearance of the commission".

After ascertaining the facts from the state government and in view of the existing Model Code of Conduct (MCC) instructions, the commission found no violation of the code in the ongoing recruitment processes by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The commission has found that the recruitment processes were initiated before the announcement of the election on August 16 and is within the existing MCC instructions as stated above, where statutory authorities can continue their work.

However, in order to maintain level playing field and to ensure that no undue advantage is accrued to anyone, the EC has directed that announcement of results of these recruitments by the authorities concerned (HSSC and HPSC) will not be released till completion of the assembly poll in the state.

The commission took cognisance of a complaint from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding violation of the MCC in the process of recruitment against 5,600 vacancies for the post of constable in the Haryana Police, 76 posts of two categories of teachers by the HSSC and recruitment for various posts by the HPSC. PTI NAB NAB ANB ANB