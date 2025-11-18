EC summons Punjab DGP over complaints against cop during Tarn Taran bypoll

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Election Commission has summoned Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav here on November 25 over complaints against Tarn Taran SSP during the recent assembly bypoll, officials said Tuesday.

The EC had ordered the suspension of Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal, following complaints by the opposition Akali Dal.

The party had in its complaint to the election observer alleged that its workers were targeted by the police during the bypoll.

The apex poll authority has summoned the state police chief seeking further details on action against Grewal, the officials said. PTI NAB VN VN