EC summons Punjab DGP over complaints of 'lapse' against cop during Tarn Taran bypoll

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) The Election Commission has summoned Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav here on November 25 over complaints against Tarn Taran SSP during the recent assembly bypoll, officials said Tuesday.

The EC had ordered the suspension of Senior Superintendent of Police Ravjot Kaur Grewal, following complaints by opposition Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The politician had, in his complaint to the election observer, alleged that his party's workers were targeted by the police during the bypoll.

The apex poll authority has summoned the state police chief seeking further details on action against Grewal, the officials said.

Earlier, the ECI had asked the DGP to review the alleged wrongful registration of FIRs in Tarn Taran by an additional director general rank officer.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Badal has accused Grewal of using the police to lodge false FIRs against his party's leaders and cadre to stop them from campaigning for the November 11 bypoll.

Grewal was suspended by the EC on November 8.

The police submitted a report of ADGP Ram Singh to the EC, claiming that the cases were registered as per legal procedures.

In a communication to the DGP on November 8, the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer said that the EC suspended Grewal after taking cognisance of serious lapses in the impartial conduct of polls during the model code of conduct period.

The report submitted by the Police Observer also highlighted that there had been coordinated and concerted actions by not just the Tarn Taran Police but also forces from the neighbouring districts of Amritsar, Batala, and Moga.

Badal, in his letter to the Punjab CEO last month, had alleged that the local police in Tarn Taran were being "misused" by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party for political gains.

He alleged that the party had made the SSP its "de facto" in-charge in Tarn Taran.

On Monday, the Akali Dal lodged another complaint with the EC, alleging that the AAP-led Punjab government registered "fake FIRs" and carried out "politically motivated arrests" of its workers in the Tarn Taran by-election.

SAD vice-president and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema accused the state government of "gross misuse of state machinery" despite repeated objections raised with the EC and its observers.

In the Tarn Taran bypoll, AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu defeated SAD nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by 12,091 votes.