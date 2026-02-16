New Delhi (PTI): Using its powers under the electoral law, the Election Commission has suspended seven officials, deployed as assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs) in West Bengal, with immediate effect for serious misconduct, dereliction of duty and misuse of statutory powers in connection with the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) process in the state.

These suspended officers were state government employees who were working on deputation for the EC to update the voters' list and help hold elections.

Quoting orders, EC officials said the poll authority has directed state Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravarty that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against these officials by their respective cadre controlling authorities immediately, without any delay and the Commission be apprised in this regard.

The EC and the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal have been at loggerheads over the ongoing special intensive revision of the voters' list. The poll authority used powers under section 13CC of the Representation of the People Act 1950 to take action against the seven.

As per the Terms of Settlement arrived at between the Commission and the Union government following a Supreme Court Order of September 2000, the disciplinary functions of the Election Commission over officers, staff and police deputed to perform election duties will extend to "Suspending any officer/official/police personnel for insubordination or dereliction of duty."